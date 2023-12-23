How do I get access to CBS?

How to Gain Access to CBS: A Comprehensive Guide for Viewers

Are you a fan of popular television shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” or “Survivor”? If so, you may be wondering how to gain access to CBS, the network that airs these beloved programs. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to access CBS and enjoy your favorite shows, along with answers to some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Check Your Local Cable or Satellite Provider

The first and most common way to access CBS is through your local cable or satellite provider. Contact your provider and inquire about the channel number for CBS in your area. Once you have this information, you can tune in to CBS and enjoy their programming.

Step 2: Over-the-Air Antenna

If you prefer not to subscribe to cable or satellite services, you can still access CBS using an over-the-air antenna. This method allows you to receive CBS and other local channels for free. Simply connect the antenna to your television and perform a channel scan to access CBS.

Step 3: Streaming Services

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular for accessing television content. CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which allows you to watch their shows online. Simply sign up for a subscription and enjoy CBS programming on your computer, smartphone, or smart TV.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS?

A: CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is an American television network that offers a wide range of programming, including news, sports, and entertainment shows.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers different subscription plans, starting at $5.99 per month with limited commercials. There is also a commercial-free plan available for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I access CBS shows on other streaming platforms?

A: Some CBS shows may be available on other streaming platforms like Hulu or Netflix, but the availability can vary. CBS All Access provides the most comprehensive access to CBS programming.

In conclusion, gaining access to CBS is relatively straightforward. Whether you choose to go through your cable provider, use an over-the-air antenna, or subscribe to CBS All Access, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows with ease. Happy viewing!