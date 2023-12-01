How do I get 6 months free Disney Plus with Amazon Prime?

How to Score 6 Months of Free Disney Plus with Amazon Prime

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and a Disney fan, we have some exciting news for you. Amazon has recently announced a fantastic offer that allows Prime subscribers to enjoy six months of free access to Disney Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. This limited-time promotion is a dream come true for those looking to catch up on their favorite Disney classics or dive into the latest Marvel series.

How to Avail the Offer

To take advantage of this incredible deal, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a member yet, sign up for Amazon Prime on their website.

2. Visit the Amazon website and search for “Disney Plus subscription.”

3. Click on the Disney Plus subscription option and select the “Get Started” button.

4. You will be redirected to the Disney Plus website, where you can sign up for a new account or log in to an existing one.

5. Complete the registration process providing the necessary information and payment details. Don’t worry; you won’t be charged for the first six months.

6. Congratulations! You now have six months of free Disney Plus access, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can existing Disney Plus subscribers avail this offer?

A: Unfortunately, this promotion is only available for new Disney Plus subscribers. Existing subscribers are not eligible.

Q: Will I be charged after the six-month free period ends?

A: Yes, after the promotional period, you will be charged the regular monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus unless you cancel your subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the six-month period ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: Is this offer available in all countries?

A: No, this offer is currently available only to Amazon Prime members in select countries where Disney Plus is available.

So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member and have been contemplating subscribing to Disney Plus, now is the perfect time to do so. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy six months of free Disney magic right at your fingertips. Happy streaming!