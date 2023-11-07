How do I get 50% off Amazon Prime?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. And when it comes to online shopping, Amazon is undoubtedly the go-to platform for millions of people worldwide. With its vast selection of products, fast delivery, and exclusive benefits, Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for frequent shoppers. But what if you could get a whopping 50% off on your Amazon Prime subscription? Let’s explore how you can avail this incredible discount.

Step 1: Student Discount

If you’re a student, you’re in luck! Amazon offers a special discount for students, providing them with a 50% discount on Amazon Prime. To avail this offer, you need to sign up for Amazon Prime Student using your valid student email address. This discounted membership includes all the benefits of a regular Amazon Prime subscription, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more.

Step 2: EBT or Medicaid Discount

Another way to get 50% off Amazon Prime is through the EBT or Medicaid discount. If you have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or Medicaid card, you can qualify for this discount. By signing up for Amazon Prime with your EBT or Medicaid information, you can enjoy all the Prime benefits at half the price.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more.

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The regular price for Amazon Prime is $12.99 per month or $119 per year. However, with the aforementioned discounts, you can get it for half the price.

Q: Can I switch from a regular Amazon Prime subscription to a discounted one?

A: Yes, if you qualify for any of the discounted options, you can switch your subscription to avail the 50% off discount.

Q: How long does the discounted Amazon Prime membership last?

A: The discounted membership lasts for four years for students and one year for EBT or Medicaid recipients. After that, you will be charged the regular subscription fee.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime at a significantly reduced price. Whether you’re a student or eligible for the EBT or Medicaid discount, take advantage of these offers and make the most out of your online shopping experience.