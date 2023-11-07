How do I get 3 months free with Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is offering an exciting promotion that allows users to enjoy three months of free access to their premium content. This limited-time offer is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to explore a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Peacock Originals without any cost.

To take advantage of this incredible deal, follow these simple steps:

1. Sign up for Peacock: If you haven’t already, visit the Peacock website or download the app on your preferred device. Create an account providing your email address and setting a password.

2. Choose a subscription plan: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. While the free plan provides access to a wide range of content, the premium plan unlocks additional features and exclusive shows. To enjoy the three months free offer, you’ll need to select the premium plan.

3. Apply the promo code: During the sign-up process, you’ll be prompted to enter a promo code. To get three months free, use the code provided Peacock. Make sure to enter it correctly to ensure you receive the promotional offer.

4. Enjoy your free access: Once you’ve completed the sign-up process and applied the promo code, you’ll have three months of free access to Peacock’s premium content. Dive into a world of entertainment and explore the extensive library of movies, TV series, live sports, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, live sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals.

Q: Is the three-month free offer available to everyone?

A: Yes, the three-month free offer is available to new subscribers who sign up for the premium plan.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the three months end?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the three-month period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the three months free offer ends?

A: Once the promotional period ends, you will be charged the regular monthly fee for the premium plan unless you cancel your subscription.

Q: Can I use the promo code if I already have a Peacock account?

A: Unfortunately, the promo code is only valid for new subscribers.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy three months of free access to Peacock’s premium content. Sign up today and immerse yourself in a world of entertainment!