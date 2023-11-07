How do I get 3 months free Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus, the streaming service from tech giant Apple, has gained significant popularity since its launch in November 2019. With a wide range of original shows and movies, it has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. If you’re wondering how to get three months of Apple TV Plus for free, we’ve got you covered.

To avail of this offer, you need to purchase an eligible Apple device. Apple periodically offers promotions where customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. This promotion is available for both new and existing Apple device owners.

FAQ:

Q: What devices are eligible for the three-month free Apple TV Plus offer?

A: Eligible devices include new iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV purchases.

Q: Can existing Apple device owners also avail of this offer?

A: Yes, existing Apple device owners can also take advantage of this promotion.

Q: How long does the three-month free subscription last?

A: The three-month free subscription starts from the date of activation and lasts for 90 days.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly rate unless canceled.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the trial period ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

It’s important to note that this offer is subject to change and availability, so it’s advisable to check Apple’s official website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to enjoy three months of Apple TV Plus for free, purchasing an eligible Apple device is the way to go. With a vast library of original content, this streaming service is sure to keep you entertained. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the world of Apple TV Plus without any cost.