How do I get 3 months free Apple TV on my Samsung?

In an unexpected move, Samsung has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Apple, allowing Samsung Smart TV users to enjoy three months of free access to Apple TV+. This collaboration aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Samsung customers providing them with a wide range of exclusive content from Apple’s streaming service.

To avail this exciting offer, Samsung Smart TV owners need to follow a simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get three months of free Apple TV on your Samsung device:

1. Ensure your Samsung Smart TV is connected to the internet: To access Apple TV+, a stable internet connection is required. Make sure your TV is connected to Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable.

2. Open the Apple TV app: If you don’t have the app installed on your Samsung Smart TV, you can easily download it from the Samsung Smart Hub. Look for the Apple TV app icon and select it to launch the application.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID: If you already have an Apple ID, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have one, you can create a new Apple ID directly from the app.

4. Enjoy three months of free Apple TV+: Once you have successfully signed in, you will be prompted with a message offering three months of free access to Apple TV+. Accept the offer, and you’re all set to explore a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a wide range of exclusive movies, TV shows, and original content produced Apple.

Q: Is this offer available for all Samsung Smart TVs?

A: Yes, this offer is available for all Samsung Smart TVs that support the Apple TV app. However, it is always recommended to check for compatibility with your specific model.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the three-month period ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the three-month period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, you will be charged the regular subscription fee for Apple TV+. However, you can choose to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

This collaboration between Samsung and Apple opens up new avenues for entertainment enthusiasts, providing them with an opportunity to explore a diverse range of content on their Samsung Smart TVs. Don’t miss out on this exciting offer and start enjoying three months of free Apple TV+ today!