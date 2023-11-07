How do I get 15% Subscribe and Save discount?

If you’re an avid online shopper, you’ve probably come across the Subscribe and Save feature on various e-commerce platforms. This convenient service allows you to set up regular deliveries of your favorite products, ensuring you never run out of essentials. Not only does it save you time and effort, but it can also save you money. One of the most enticing benefits of Subscribe and Save is the potential to receive a 15% discount on your purchases. But how can you make sure you’re getting this discount? Let’s find out.

To qualify for the 15% Subscribe and Save discount, you need to meet a few requirements. Firstly, you must be an Amazon Prime member. This premium membership offers a range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and of course, the Subscribe and Save discount. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free trial or subscribe for a monthly or annual fee.

Once you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can start exploring the vast selection of products eligible for Subscribe and Save. Look for items that have the Subscribe and Save option available, and select the quantity and frequency of delivery that suits your needs. When you have at least five products scheduled for delivery in the same month, you’ll unlock the 15% discount.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my Subscribe and Save subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you have full control over your subscriptions. You can modify or cancel them at any time through your Amazon account.

Q: Can I choose different delivery dates for each product?

A: Yes, you can customize the delivery dates for each item in your Subscribe and Save subscription. This allows you to receive products when you need them most.

Q: Is the 15% discount available on all Subscribe and Save products?

A: No, not all products are eligible for the 15% discount. However, many popular items, such as household essentials, beauty products, and pet supplies, often qualify for the discount.

In conclusion, becoming an Amazon Prime member and subscribing to at least five eligible products for regular delivery, you can enjoy a 15% discount through the Subscribe and Save feature. This not only saves you money but also ensures you never run out of your favorite products. So why not take advantage of this convenient service and start saving today?