How do I fix my 18+ Twitter?

Twitter is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their thoughts, opinions, and content with the world. However, sometimes users may encounter issues with their accounts, such as mistakenly setting their age to under 18. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t worry! There are steps you can take to fix your 18+ Twitter account and regain access to all the features available to adult users.

Step 1: Verify your age

To fix your 18+ Twitter account, you need to verify your age. Start logging into your account and accessing the “Settings and Privacy” section. Look for the “Account” tab and click on it. Scroll down until you find the “Birthdate” option. Here, you can update your birthdate to reflect your actual age.

Step 2: Submit an age appeal

After updating your birthdate, you may still encounter restrictions on your account. In this case, you can submit an age appeal to Twitter. To do this, go to the “Help Center” section of the Twitter website and search for “age appeal.” Follow the instructions provided to submit your appeal and provide any necessary documentation to prove your age.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it important to fix my 18+ Twitter account?

A: Fixing your 18+ Twitter account is important because it allows you to access adult content, follow accounts with age restrictions, and engage in conversations that are limited to adult users.

Q: Can I change my birthdate multiple times?

A: No, Twitter only allows you to change your birthdate a limited number of times. Make sure to provide accurate information to avoid future issues.

Q: How long does it take for Twitter to review my age appeal?

A: The review process can vary, but typically Twitter responds to age appeals within a few days. Be patient and check your email regularly for updates.

Q: Can I create a new account instead of fixing my 18+ Twitter?

A: While creating a new account is an option, it is not recommended as it may result in the loss of your followers, tweets, and connections. It is best to fix your existing account if possible.

By following these steps and submitting an age appeal if necessary, you can fix your 18+ Twitter account and enjoy all the features available to adult users. Remember to provide accurate information and be patient during the review process. Happy tweeting!