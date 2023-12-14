How do I filter 18+ on Netflix?

How to Ensure a Family-Friendly Experience on Netflix: Filtering Out 18+ Content

Netflix has become a go-to platform for millions of people around the world, offering a vast library of movies and TV shows to suit every taste. However, not all content on Netflix is suitable for all audiences, and parents or individuals who prefer a more family-friendly experience may wonder how they can filter out 18+ content. In this article, we will explore the options available to ensure a safe and enjoyable streaming experience for all.

Filtering 18+ Content on Netflix: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Profile Settings: Start creating separate profiles for each member of your family. This allows you to customize the viewing experience for each individual, including content restrictions.

2. Parental Controls: Netflix offers robust parental control features that allow you to set age restrictions for each profile. To access these settings, go to the account page and select “Profile & Parental Controls.” From there, you can set a PIN code and choose the appropriate maturity level for each profile.

3. Content Filtering: While Netflix does not provide a specific filter to block 18+ content, you can manually filter out explicit titles adjusting the maturity level for each profile. By selecting a lower maturity level, you can limit the availability of adult-oriented content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a maturity level on Netflix?

A: The maturity level on Netflix refers to the age appropriateness of the content available. It ranges from “Little Kids” to “Adults.”

Q: Can I completely block 18+ content on Netflix?

A: While Netflix does not offer a specific filter to block 18+ content entirely, you can use the parental control settings to restrict access to explicit titles.

Q: Will the content filtering settings affect all profiles?

A: No, the content filtering settings are profile-specific. Each profile can have its own maturity level and content restrictions.

Q: Are the content filtering settings foolproof?

A: While the content filtering settings on Netflix are effective, they may not catch every single piece of 18+ content. It is always advisable to monitor your children’s viewing habits and have open conversations about appropriate content.

By following these steps and utilizing the available parental control features, you can create a safer and more family-friendly environment on Netflix. Remember, technology is a tool, and it is up to us to use it responsibly and ensure a positive streaming experience for everyone.