How do I enable 18+ on TikTok?

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, has become a global sensation, attracting millions of users of all ages. However, due to the nature of its content, some users may wish to enable the 18+ feature to access more mature content. In this article, we will explore how to enable the 18+ feature on TikTok and answer some frequently asked questions.

Enabling the 18+ feature on TikTok

To enable the 18+ feature on TikTok, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the TikTok app on your device.

2. Tap on the “Me” icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Go to the three horizontal dots in the top right corner to access your account settings.

4. Scroll down and tap on “Digital Wellbeing.”

5. Tap on “Turn on Digital Wellbeing.”

6. You will be prompted to set a passcode. Enter a passcode that you will remember but others won’t easily guess.

7. Once the passcode is set, scroll down and tap on “Restricted Mode.”

8. Toggle the switch to enable Restricted Mode.

9. You will be asked to enter your passcode again to confirm the change.

10. Congratulations! You have successfully enabled the 18+ feature on TikTok.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the 18+ feature on TikTok?

A: The 18+ feature, also known as Restricted Mode, allows users to filter out content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Enabling this feature restricts access to mature or explicit content.

Q: Why would someone want to enable the 18+ feature?

A: Some users, particularly parents or individuals who prefer to avoid explicit content, may choose to enable the 18+ feature to ensure a safer and more age-appropriate TikTok experience.

Q: Can I disable the 18+ feature once it is enabled?

A: Yes, you can disable the 18+ feature following the same steps mentioned above and toggling the Restricted Mode switch off.

Q: Will enabling the 18+ feature completely filter out all mature content?

A: While enabling the 18+ feature helps filter out most mature content, it may not be 100% accurate. TikTok’s algorithms continuously improve to provide a safer environment, but some content may still slip through the filters.

In conclusion, enabling the 18+ feature on TikTok is a simple process that allows users to filter out mature or explicit content. By following the steps outlined above, users can enjoy a more tailored TikTok experience that aligns with their preferences and age appropriateness.