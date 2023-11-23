How do I download VOD on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become one of the most popular streaming platforms, offering a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. However, one feature that many users have been eagerly awaiting is the ability to download videos for offline viewing. So, how exactly can you download VOD (Video on Demand) on YouTube TV? Let’s find out.

Step 1: Update your YouTube TV app

Before you can start downloading VOD on YouTube TV, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device. Updates often include new features and bug fixes, so it’s essential to keep your app up to date.

Step 2: Find the video you want to download

Once you have the updated app, open YouTube TV and navigate to the video you wish to download. This can be a TV show, movie, or any other on-demand content available on the platform.

Step 3: Look for the download option

After selecting the desired video, look for the download icon. This icon typically appears as a downward-facing arrow or a cloud with an arrow pointing downwards. Tap on this icon to initiate the download process.

Step 4: Choose your download quality

YouTube TV usually offers different download quality options to cater to various device capabilities and storage limitations. Select the quality that suits your needs and tap on the download button.

Step 5: Access your downloaded videos

Once the download is complete, you can find your downloaded videos in the “Library” or “Downloads” section of the YouTube TV app. From there, you can enjoy your favorite content even without an internet connection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I download any video on YouTube TV?

A: No, not all videos on YouTube TV are available for download. The availability of the download option depends on the content provider and their licensing agreements.

Q: Can I download videos on YouTube TV for free?

A: Yes, downloading videos on YouTube TV is free of charge. However, keep in mind that you may need to have a subscription to access certain content.

Q: How long can I keep downloaded videos on YouTube TV?

A: The duration for which you can keep downloaded videos varies depending on the content provider. Some videos may have an expiration date, while others can be kept indefinitely.

Q: Can I download videos on YouTube TV to an external storage device?

A: Currently, YouTube TV only allows downloads to the internal storage of your device. You cannot directly download videos to an external storage device.

In conclusion, downloading VOD on YouTube TV is a straightforward process that allows you to enjoy your favorite content offline. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily download videos and watch them at your convenience. Remember to keep your YouTube TV app updated to access the latest features and improvements.