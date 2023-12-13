How do I download Kaltura videos from canvas?

How to Easily Download Kaltura Videos from Canvas

Canvas, the popular learning management system used educational institutions worldwide, offers a wide range of features to enhance the online learning experience. One of these features is Kaltura, a powerful video platform that allows instructors to upload and share videos with their students. However, many students often wonder how they can download these Kaltura videos for offline viewing or future reference. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Kaltura videos from Canvas.

Step 1: Access the Kaltura Video

To begin, log in to your Canvas account and navigate to the course where the video is located. Locate the Kaltura video you wish to download and click on it to open the video player.

Step 2: Open the Video in a New Tab

Once the video player is open, right-click on the video and select the option to open it in a new tab. This will open the video in a separate browser tab, allowing you to access the video’s direct URL.

Step 3: Retrieve the Video URL

In the new tab, right-click on the video again and select the option to copy the video URL. This URL is essential for downloading the video.

Step 4: Download the Video

Now that you have the video URL, open a new browser tab and visit a reliable online video downloader website. Paste the video URL into the provided field on the downloader website and click the download button. The website will process the video and provide you with download options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Kaltura?

A: Kaltura is a video platform integrated into Canvas that allows instructors to upload and share videos with their students.

Q: Why would I want to download a Kaltura video?

A: Downloading a Kaltura video allows you to watch it offline, save it for future reference, or share it with others.

Q: Can I download any Kaltura video from Canvas?

A: It depends on the settings chosen the instructor. Some videos may be restricted from downloading due to copyright or privacy concerns.

Q: Are there any legal implications of downloading Kaltura videos?

A: It is important to respect copyright laws and use downloaded videos for personal use only. Distributing or using downloaded videos for commercial purposes without permission may infringe copyright laws.

Q: Are there any alternative methods to download Kaltura videos?

A: Yes, there are various browser extensions and software programs available that can assist in downloading Kaltura videos. However, it is essential to ensure the safety and legality of these tools before using them.

Downloading Kaltura videos from Canvas can be a useful way to access educational content at your convenience. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can easily download and enjoy Kaltura videos whenever and wherever you want.