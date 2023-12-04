How do I delete my Citizen app?

How to Remove the Citizen App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Citizen app has gained popularity as a real-time safety network, providing users with instant updates on local incidents and emergencies. However, if you find yourself wanting to delete the app for any reason, whether it’s to take a break from the constant notifications or to protect your privacy, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing the Citizen app from your device.

Step 1: Locate the App

Find the Citizen app icon on your device’s home screen or app drawer. It is recognizable its blue shield logo with a white exclamation mark in the center.

Step 2: Press and Hold

Press and hold the Citizen app icon until a menu appears. This menu will typically include options such as “Delete,” “Remove,” or an “X” symbol.

Step 3: Remove the App

Tap on the option that says “Delete,” “Remove,” or the “X” symbol. A confirmation message may appear, asking if you want to delete the app permanently. Confirm your decision selecting “Delete” or “Remove.”

Step 4: Check for Residual Data

After deleting the app, it is a good practice to check for any residual data that may still be present on your device. This can include cache files or saved preferences. To do this, go to your device’s settings, find the “Apps” or “Applications” section, locate Citizen, and clear any remaining data.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will deleting the Citizen app unsubscribe me from notifications?

A: No, deleting the app alone will not unsubscribe you from Citizen notifications. To stop receiving notifications, you need to adjust your notification settings within the app before deleting it.

Q: Can I reinstall the Citizen app after deleting it?

A: Yes, you can reinstall the Citizen app at any time visiting your device’s app store and searching for “Citizen – Safety & Awareness.”

Q: Will deleting the Citizen app delete my account?

A: No, deleting the app does not delete your Citizen account. If you wish to delete your account permanently, you will need to follow the account deletion process provided Citizen.

Removing the Citizen app from your device is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. Whether you’re looking for a temporary break or a permanent departure, following these steps will ensure a smooth removal of the app from your device. Stay informed and stay safe!