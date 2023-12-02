How do I cut out part of a Screencastify video?

How to Edit a Screencastify Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Screencastify is a popular screen recording tool that allows users to capture their computer screens and create videos. However, sometimes you may want to remove certain parts of your Screencastify video to make it more concise or to remove any mistakes or irrelevant content. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cutting out parts of a Screencastify video, step-by-step.

Step 1: Open the Screencastify Editor

After recording your video using Screencastify, open the Screencastify Editor clicking on the extension icon in your browser toolbar and selecting “Open Editor.” This will take you to the editing interface where you can make changes to your video.

Step 2: Import Your Video

Once you’re in the Screencastify Editor, click on the “Import” button and select the video you want to edit from your computer. The video will then be imported into the editor, ready for you to make modifications.

Step 3: Trim the Video

To cut out a specific part of your video, click on the video timeline at the bottom of the editor. Locate the section you want to remove and drag the handles on either side to select the desired portion. Once selected, click on the “Trim” button to remove the chosen segment.

Step 4: Save and Export

After making the necessary edits, click on the “Save” button to save your changes. You can then export the edited video in your preferred format clicking on the “Export” button.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I undo the changes I made in the Screencastify Editor?

A: Yes, the Screencastify Editor allows you to undo and redo changes. Simply click on the respective buttons in the editor toolbar or use the keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+Z for undo and Ctrl+Shift+Z for redo).

Q: Can I edit the audio in my Screencastify video?

A: Yes, the Screencastify Editor provides basic audio editing capabilities. You can adjust the volume, mute or remove audio, or even add background music to your video.

Q: Is the Screencastify Editor free to use?

A: The Screencastify Editor is available for free, but some advanced features may require a subscription to Screencastify’s premium plan.

Editing your Screencastify videos doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By following these simple steps, you can easily cut out any unwanted parts and create polished and professional-looking videos. So go ahead, give it a try, and take your Screencastify recordings to the next level!