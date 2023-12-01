How do I convert zoom recording to Panopto?

How to Convert Zoom Recordings to Panopto: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, online learning and remote collaboration have become the norm. As a result, educators and professionals are constantly seeking efficient ways to record and share their virtual meetings and lectures. Two popular platforms that facilitate this process are Zoom and Panopto. While Zoom is widely used for video conferencing, Panopto specializes in video content management and lecture capture. If you’re wondering how to convert your Zoom recordings to Panopto, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Download Your Zoom Recording

To begin the conversion process, you’ll need to download your Zoom recording from the Zoom cloud. Locate the desired recording and click on the “Download” button. This will save the recording to your local device.

Step 2: Access Panopto

Next, log in to your Panopto account or create a new one if you haven’t already. Panopto offers a user-friendly interface that allows you to manage and share your video content effortlessly.

Step 3: Upload Your Zoom Recording

Once you’re logged in to Panopto, click on the “Create” button and select “Upload media.” Choose the downloaded Zoom recording file from your device and wait for the upload to complete. Panopto supports various video file formats, ensuring compatibility with your Zoom recordings.

Step 4: Edit and Enhance Your Recording (Optional)

Panopto provides a range of editing tools to enhance your video content. You can trim the beginning or end, add captions, insert slides, or even incorporate additional video sources. Take advantage of these features to create a more engaging and interactive viewing experience for your audience.

Step 5: Share Your Panopto Recording

Once you’re satisfied with the editing, it’s time to share your Panopto recording. Panopto offers multiple sharing options, including embedding the video in a website, generating a shareable link, or integrating it with your learning management system (LMS).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Zoom?

A: Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform that allows users to host and join virtual meetings, webinars, and online classes.

Q: What is Panopto?

A: Panopto is a video content management system that specializes in recording, managing, and sharing video content, particularly in educational and professional settings.

Q: Can I convert multiple Zoom recordings to Panopto simultaneously?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to upload multiple recordings at once, making it convenient for users with a large number of Zoom recordings to convert.

Q: Can I edit my Zoom recording directly in Panopto?

A: No, Panopto is not designed to directly edit Zoom recordings. However, once you upload your Zoom recording to Panopto, you can utilize Panopto’s editing tools to enhance the video content.

Q: Is Panopto free to use?

A: Panopto offers both free and paid plans. The availability of features may vary depending on the plan you choose.

Converting your Zoom recordings to Panopto is a straightforward process that allows you to leverage the powerful features of both platforms. By following these steps, you can seamlessly manage and share your video content, enhancing the learning and collaboration experience for your audience.