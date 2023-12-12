How do I convert a video from Kaltura to canvas?

Title: Streamlining Video Conversion: Effortlessly Transferring Kaltura Content to Canvas

Introduction:

In today’s digital age, educational institutions are increasingly relying on online platforms to facilitate remote learning. Two popular platforms, Kaltura and Canvas, have emerged as go-to choices for educators and students alike. However, transferring videos from Kaltura to Canvas can sometimes be a daunting task. In this article, we will explore the process of converting a video from Kaltura to Canvas, providing step-by-step instructions and addressing frequently asked questions.

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Access your Kaltura account: Log in to your Kaltura account and locate the video you wish to transfer to Canvas. Ensure that you have the necessary permissions to download and upload videos.

2. Download the video: Once you have identified the desired video, click on the download option provided Kaltura. This will save the video file to your local device.

3. Access your Canvas account: Log in to your Canvas account and navigate to the desired course or module where you want to upload the video.

4. Upload the video: Within the selected course or module, locate the appropriate area for video uploads. Click on the upload option and select the video file you downloaded from Kaltura. Canvas will then begin the process of uploading the video to your course.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Kaltura?

A1: Kaltura is a cloud-based video management platform that allows users to upload, manage, and share videos securely. It is widely used in educational institutions for hosting and streaming video content.

Q2: What is Canvas?

A2: Canvas is a learning management system (LMS) that provides a comprehensive platform for educators to create, manage, and deliver online courses. It offers various tools for communication, collaboration, and content delivery.

Q3: Can I directly transfer videos from Kaltura to Canvas without downloading them?

A3: No, currently, there is no direct integration between Kaltura and Canvas for video transfer. Therefore, downloading the video from Kaltura and uploading it to Canvas is the recommended method.

In conclusion, transferring videos from Kaltura to Canvas can be accomplished seamlessly following a few simple steps. By downloading the video from Kaltura and uploading it to Canvas, educators can ensure that their course content remains accessible and engaging for students. Embracing the potential of these platforms empowers educators to deliver high-quality online education experiences.