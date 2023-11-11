How do I clear the cache on my Roku TV?

If you own a Roku TV and have noticed a decline in performance or encountered issues while streaming your favorite shows, it might be time to clear the cache. Clearing the cache on your Roku TV can help resolve buffering problems, improve speed, and ensure a smoother streaming experience. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to clear the cache on your Roku TV.

1. Access the Secret Screen: To begin, you’ll need to access the secret screen on your Roku TV. Press the following buttons on your remote control in sequence: Home, Home, Home, Up, Up, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right. This will take you to the secret screen.

2. Clear the Cache: Once you’re on the secret screen, scroll down and select “Clear cache.” Confirm your selection clicking on “Clear cache” again when prompted. This will clear the cache on your Roku TV.

3. Restart Your Roku TV: After clearing the cache, it’s recommended to restart your Roku TV. Simply unplug the power cord from the back of your TV, wait for a few seconds, and then plug it back in. This will ensure that the cache is completely cleared and your Roku TV starts fresh.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is cache?

A: Cache refers to temporary data stored on your device to help speed up future processes. In the case of Roku TV, the cache stores information related to apps and channels you use, which can sometimes lead to performance issues if not cleared regularly.

Q: Will clearing the cache delete my apps and settings?

A: No, clearing the cache will not delete your apps or settings. It only removes temporary data that can accumulate over time and potentially impact performance.

Q: How often should I clear the cache on my Roku TV?

A: It is recommended to clear the cache on your Roku TV every few months or whenever you notice a decline in performance.

Q: Will clearing the cache improve streaming quality?

A: Clearing the cache can help improve streaming quality resolving buffering issues and enhancing the overall speed of your Roku TV.

By following these simple steps, you can easily clear the cache on your Roku TV and enjoy a seamless streaming experience. Remember to periodically clear the cache to maintain optimal performance.