How do I claim my 3 months free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a three-month free trial of Apple TV+. This streaming service provides access to a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. If you’re wondering how to claim this fantastic deal, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how you can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ without spending a dime.

Step 1: Eligibility

To be eligible for the three-month free trial, you must have purchased a new Apple device after September 10th, 2019. This offer is available for a limited time only, so make sure to check the eligibility criteria and act quickly.

Step 2: Set up your Apple ID

If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you’ll need to create one. Visit the Apple website or use the App Store on your device to set up your account. Ensure that you provide accurate information during the registration process.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV app

On your eligible Apple device, locate and open the Apple TV app. If you can’t find it, make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

Step 4: Enjoy your three-month free trial

Once you’ve opened the Apple TV app, you’ll be prompted to start your three-month free trial. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the trial and begin exploring the vast library of content available on Apple TV+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I claim the three-month free trial if I already have an Apple TV+ subscription?

A: No, this offer is only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period is over, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my three-month free trial with family members?

A: Yes, the three-month free trial can be shared with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: Is the three-month free trial available worldwide?

A: Yes, this offer is available in over 100 countries and regions where Apple TV+ is accessible.

Now that you know how to claim your three-month free trial of Apple TV+, go ahead and enjoy the incredible content available on the platform. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore a world of entertainment without spending a penny.