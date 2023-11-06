How do I claim my 3 month free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a three-month free trial of Apple TV+. This streaming service provides access to a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. If you’re wondering how to claim this fantastic offer, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how you can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ without spending a dime.

Step 1: Eligibility

To be eligible for the three-month free trial, you must have purchased a new Apple device after September 10th, 2019. This offer is available for a limited time only, so make sure to check the eligibility criteria and act quickly.

Step 2: Set up your Apple ID

If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you’ll need to create one. Visit the Apple website or use the App Store on your device to set up your account. Ensure that you provide accurate information during the registration process.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV app

Once you have your Apple ID ready, open the Apple TV app on your eligible device. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store.

Step 4: Enjoy your three-month free trial

After opening the Apple TV app, you will be prompted to start your three-month free trial. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the trial period. Remember, you won’t be charged during these three months, but make sure to cancel before the trial ends if you don’t wish to continue with a paid subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I claim the three-month free trial if I purchased a used Apple device?

A: No, this offer is only available for customers who have purchased a new Apple device after September 10th, 2019.

Q: Can I share my three-month free trial with family members?

A: Yes, the three-month free trial can be shared with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: If you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged the monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+.

Q: Can I access Apple TV+ on devices other than Apple devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and the web. You can enjoy your subscription on non-Apple devices as well.

Now that you know how to claim your three-month free trial of Apple TV+, go ahead and dive into the world of captivating content offered this streaming service. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore a vast library of exclusive shows and movies.