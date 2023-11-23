How do I claim my $25 from Apple lawsuit?

In a recent development, Apple has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding the controversial practice of intentionally slowing down older iPhone models. As part of the settlement, Apple has agreed to pay affected customers up to $500 million, with individual payouts estimated to be around $25 per eligible device. If you believe you are entitled to a share of this settlement, here’s what you need to know about claiming your $25.

How can I determine if I am eligible for the settlement?

To be eligible for the settlement, you must have owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017. Additionally, your device must have experienced performance slowdowns due to Apple’s software updates. If you meet these criteria, you are likely eligible to claim your $25.

How can I claim my $25?

To claim your $25, you will need to submit a claim through the official settlement website. The website will require you to provide information such as your name, contact details, and the serial number of the affected device. The claims process is relatively straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete.

What is the deadline for submitting a claim?

The deadline for submitting a claim is October 6, 2020. It is important to submit your claim before this date to ensure you receive your entitled compensation.

When can I expect to receive my payment?

Once the court approves the settlement, and if your claim is deemed valid, you can expect to receive your payment in the form of a check or a prepaid debit card within a few months. The exact timeline for payment distribution will depend on various factors, including the number of claims submitted.

What if I no longer own the affected device?

Even if you no longer own the device, you may still be eligible to claim your $25. As long as you meet the eligibility criteria and can provide the necessary information, you should be able to submit a claim.

Conclusion

If you believe you are eligible for compensation from the Apple lawsuit, don’t miss the opportunity to claim your $25. Visit the official settlement website, submit your claim before October 6, 2020, and keep an eye out for updates regarding payment distribution.