How do I claim my 12 months free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a 12-month free subscription to Apple TV. This offer has generated a lot of buzz among Apple enthusiasts, who are eager to take advantage of this fantastic deal. If you’re wondering how to claim your 12 months of free Apple TV, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out all the details.

Step 1: Eligibility

To be eligible for this offer, you need to have purchased an eligible Apple device after September 10, 2019. These devices include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Make sure your device meets this requirement before proceeding.

Step 2: Update your device

Ensure that your Apple device is running the latest version of the operating system. To do this, go to the “Settings” app on your device, select “General,” and then tap on “Software Update.” If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV app

Locate and open the Apple TV app on your eligible device. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the App Store.

Step 4: Enjoy your free subscription

Once you’ve opened the Apple TV app, you should see a promotional offer for 12 months of free Apple TV. Tap on the offer and follow the instructions to claim your free subscription. If you don’t see the offer immediately, try closing and reopening the app or restarting your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I claim the offer if I purchased my Apple device before September 10, 2019?

A: No, this offer is only available for eligible devices purchased after September 10, 2019.

Q: Is the offer available in all countries?

A: The offer is available in over 100 countries and regions. However, it’s always best to check with Apple’s official website or customer support for specific availability in your country.

Q: Can I share my free Apple TV subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your subscription with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: What happens after the 12-month free subscription ends?

A: Once the free subscription period ends, you will be charged the regular monthly subscription fee for Apple TV. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

Claiming your 12 months of free Apple TV is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. So, if you’re eligible, don’t miss out on this incredible offer and start enjoying a year of exciting content on Apple TV today!