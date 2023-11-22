How do I claim my 1 year free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This offer has generated a lot of buzz among Apple enthusiasts, who are eager to take advantage of this fantastic deal. If you’re wondering how to claim your one-year free Apple TV+ subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Purchase an eligible Apple device

To be eligible for the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription, you need to purchase a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV. Make sure to buy your device from an authorized Apple retailer or the official Apple website to ensure eligibility.

Step 2: Set up your new device

Once you have your new Apple device, follow the setup instructions provided Apple. Ensure that your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or tvOS, depending on the device you purchased.

Step 3: Sign in with your Apple ID

During the setup process, you will be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one for free. Make sure to use the same Apple ID across all your devices to enjoy the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription on each eligible device.

Step 4: Open the Apple TV app

Once you’ve completed the setup process, locate and open the Apple TV app on your device. If you can’t find it, you may need to download it from the App Store.

Step 5: Enjoy your one-year free Apple TV+ subscription

Upon opening the Apple TV app, you will be greeted with a welcome screen offering you the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to claim your free subscription. You may be asked to confirm your subscription details and agree to the terms and conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I claim the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription if I already own an eligible Apple device?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available for new Apple device purchases. Existing device owners are not eligible for the one-year free subscription.

Q: Can I share my one-year free Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature. Each family member will need to have their own Apple ID.

Q: What happens after the one-year free subscription ends?

A: After the one-year free subscription period, you will be charged the regular monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period ends to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I claim the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription if I purchase a refurbished Apple device?

A: Yes, refurbished Apple devices purchased from the official Apple website or an authorized retailer are eligible for the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription.

Claiming your one-year free Apple TV+ subscription is a straightforward process that allows you to enjoy a wide range of exclusive content on Apple’s streaming platform. So, if you’ve recently purchased a new Apple device, don’t miss out on this incredible offer!