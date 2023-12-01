How do I change the thumbnail on Vidyard?

How to Customize Your Thumbnail on Vidyard: A Step-by-Step Guide

Vidyard, the popular video hosting platform, offers a range of features to enhance your video content. One such feature is the ability to customize the thumbnail, which is the image that represents your video before it is played. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the thumbnail on Vidyard, allowing you to make a strong first impression and attract more viewers.

Step 1: Sign in to your Vidyard account

To begin, log in to your Vidyard account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, you can easily create one signing up on the Vidyard website.

Step 2: Select the video you want to edit

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the video library and select the video for which you want to change the thumbnail. Click on the video to open its settings.

Step 3: Choose a new thumbnail

Within the video settings, locate the “Thumbnail” option. Click on it to reveal the available thumbnail options. Vidyard provides several choices, including automatically generated thumbnails or the option to upload a custom image.

Step 4: Customize or upload your own thumbnail

If you prefer to use one of the automatically generated thumbnails, simply select the one that best represents your video. However, if you want to upload your own thumbnail, click on the “Upload” button and choose the image file from your computer. Ensure that the image meets Vidyard’s recommended specifications for optimal display.

Step 5: Save your changes

After selecting or uploading your desired thumbnail, click on the “Save” button to apply the changes. Vidyard will update the thumbnail for your video, and it will be displayed whenever your video is shared or embedded.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a thumbnail?

A: A thumbnail is a small image that represents a larger video or image. It serves as a preview or visual summary of the content and helps viewers decide whether to engage with it.

Q: Can I change the thumbnail for any video on Vidyard?

A: Yes, you can change the thumbnail for any video you have uploaded to your Vidyard account. This feature allows you to customize the appearance of your videos and make them more appealing to potential viewers.

Q: Are there any specific requirements for the thumbnail image?

A: Vidyard recommends using an image with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels and a file size of less than 2MB. It’s also important to choose an image that accurately represents the content of your video and captures viewers’ attention.

By following these simple steps, you can easily change the thumbnail on Vidyard and enhance the visual appeal of your videos. Remember, a compelling thumbnail can significantly impact the number of viewers your video attracts, so choose wisely and make a lasting impression.