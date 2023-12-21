How do I change my Peacock account to adult?

How to Update Your Peacock Account to Access Adult Content

Peacock, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content for viewers of all ages. However, if you’re an adult and want to access mature or adult-oriented shows and movies on Peacock, you may need to adjust your account settings. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your Peacock account to adult, ensuring you can enjoy all the content the platform has to offer.

Step 1: Sign in to Your Peacock Account

To begin, sign in to your Peacock account using your preferred device. This can be done through the Peacock website or the Peacock app on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Step 2: Access Your Account Settings

Once you’re signed in, navigate to the account settings section. On the website, you can find this clicking on your profile picture in the top-right corner and selecting “Account.” If you’re using the app, look for the account settings option in the menu.

Step 3: Update Your Account Preferences

Within the account settings, you should find an option to update your preferences. Look for a section related to content restrictions or parental controls. Here, you can adjust the settings to allow access to adult content.

Step 4: Verify Your Age

To ensure that only adults can access mature content, Peacock may require you to verify your age. This can be done providing your date of birth or through other verification methods, such as linking your account to a credit card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content.

Q: Why can’t I access adult content on Peacock default?

A: Peacock restricts access to adult content default to ensure that viewers of all ages can enjoy the platform. However, you can easily update your account settings to access mature content.

Q: Will updating my Peacock account to adult affect other profiles on my account?

A: No, updating your account preferences to access adult content will only apply to your individual profile. Other profiles on your account can have their own settings and restrictions.

Q: Can I revert the changes and restrict access to adult content again?

A: Yes, you can always go back to your account settings and adjust the preferences to restrict access to adult content whenever you want.

By following these simple steps, you can easily update your Peacock account to access adult content. Remember to enjoy responsibly and make use of the parental control features if you have children or younger viewers in your household. Happy streaming!