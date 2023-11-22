How do I change my Hulu subscription to include Live TV?

If you’re a Hulu subscriber and want to upgrade your viewing experience adding Live TV to your subscription, you’re in luck! Hulu offers a seamless way to switch to a plan that includes Live TV, allowing you to enjoy a wide range of live channels alongside their extensive on-demand library. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

1. Log in to your Hulu account: Visit the Hulu website and sign in using your credentials. Make sure you have your account details handy, as you’ll need them to proceed with the upgrade.

2. Navigate to the Account page: Once you’re logged in, click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Account” to access your account settings.

3. Choose your subscription: On the Account page, scroll down until you find the “Your Subscription” section. Here, you’ll see your current plan details. To upgrade to a plan that includes Live TV, click on the “Manage Plan” button.

4. Select the Live TV plan: You’ll be presented with different subscription options, including those with Live TV. Choose the plan that best suits your needs and click on the “Select” button next to it.

5. Confirm your selection: Review the details of the plan you’ve chosen, including the price and any additional features. If you’re satisfied, click on the “Review Changes” button.

6. Complete the upgrade: Follow the prompts to finalize your subscription change. You may be asked to provide additional information or confirm your billing details. Once you’ve completed these steps, your Hulu subscription will be upgraded to include Live TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Live TV on Hulu?

A: Live TV on Hulu allows you to stream live television channels in addition to their on-demand content. It offers a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more.

Q: Can I switch back to my previous plan if I don’t like Live TV?

A: Yes, Hulu allows you to switch between plans at any time. Simply follow the same steps outlined above and choose the plan you wish to switch to.

Q: Are there any additional costs for Live TV?

A: Yes, Hulu’s Live TV plans come at an additional cost compared to their basic on-demand plans. The exact pricing details can be found on the Hulu website.

Q: Can I watch Live TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Hulu allows you to stream Live TV on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription plan. The number of screens available for streaming varies with each plan.

By following these simple steps, you can easily upgrade your Hulu subscription to include Live TV and unlock a whole new world of entertainment. Enjoy the best of both live and on-demand content, all in one place!