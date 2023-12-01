How do I change my Disney plus to r21?

Title: Disney Plus Introduces R21 Content: A Guide to Changing Your Viewing Preferences

Introduction:

In a bid to cater to a wider audience, Disney Plus has recently announced the introduction of R21 content to its streaming platform. This move aims to provide mature viewers with a more diverse range of entertainment options. If you’re wondering how to change your Disney Plus settings to access R21 content, this article will guide you through the process.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does R21 mean?

A: R21 is a content rating that indicates the material is suitable for viewers aged 21 and above. It may contain explicit language, violence, or adult themes.

Q: Is R21 content available on Disney Plus?

A: Yes, Disney Plus now offers R21 content to cater to a more mature audience.

Q: How can I change my Disney Plus settings to access R21 content?

A: Follow the steps outlined below to modify your Disney Plus preferences.

Step 1: Log in to your Disney Plus account

Visit the Disney Plus website or open the app on your device. Enter your login credentials to access your account.

Step 2: Go to Account Settings

Once logged in, navigate to the account settings section. This can usually be found clicking on your profile icon or username.

Step 3: Select Viewing Preferences

Within the account settings, locate the “Viewing Preferences” option. Click on it to proceed.

Step 4: Modify Content Rating

In the Viewing Preferences menu, you will find various content rating options. Look for the R21 category and select it to enable access to mature content.

Step 5: Save Changes

After selecting the R21 content rating, save your changes. This will update your Disney Plus account preferences, allowing you to view R21 content.

Conclusion:

Disney Plus has expanded its content offerings to include R21-rated material, providing a more diverse range of entertainment for mature viewers. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily modify your Disney Plus settings to access R21 content. Enjoy exploring the new selection of shows and movies tailored to your preferences!