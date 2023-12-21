How do I cancel Univision now?

How to Cancel Univision Now: A Step-by-Step Guide for Subscribers

Univision Now, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of Spanish-language content, has gained a significant following since its launch. However, circumstances may arise where subscribers find themselves needing to cancel their subscription. If you’re one of those individuals wondering how to cancel Univision Now, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Access Your Account Settings

To begin the cancellation process, log in to your Univision Now account using your credentials. Once logged in, navigate to the account settings section. This can usually be found clicking on your profile picture or username.

Step 2: Locate the Subscription Details

Within the account settings, search for the subscription details or billing information. This section should provide you with an overview of your current subscription plan, including the renewal date and payment method.

Step 3: Cancel Subscription

Look for the option to cancel your subscription. This may be labeled as “Cancel Subscription,” “End Membership,” or something similar. Click on this option to proceed with the cancellation process.

Step 4: Confirm Cancellation

After selecting the cancellation option, you will likely be prompted to confirm your decision. Read through any additional information provided and click on the confirmation button to finalize the cancellation.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my Univision Now subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you have the freedom to cancel your subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my subscription before the end of the billing cycle?

A: No, Univision Now does not typically offer refunds for partial months. You will retain access to the service until the end of your billing period.

Q: Can I reactivate my subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time following the same steps you took to cancel it. Your account details and preferences should remain intact.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Univision Now subscription whenever necessary. Remember to review the terms and conditions of your subscription for any specific cancellation policies.