How do I cancel my MLB subscription on Roku?

How to Easily Cancel Your MLB Subscription on Roku

If you’re a Roku user and have been enjoying Major League Baseball (MLB) games through their streaming service, you may find yourself wanting to cancel your subscription for various reasons. Whether you’ve decided to switch to a different streaming platform or simply want to take a break from watching baseball, canceling your MLB subscription on Roku is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through it.

Step 1: Access Your Roku Account

To begin the cancellation process, you’ll need to access your Roku account. This can be done navigating to the Roku homepage and signing in with your credentials.

Step 2: Manage Your Subscriptions

Once you’re logged in, locate the “Manage Your Subscriptions” section. This can usually be found under the “Account” or “Settings” tab. Click on it to proceed.

Step 3: Locate Your MLB Subscription

In the list of subscriptions, find the MLB app or channel and select it. This will take you to the subscription details page.

Step 4: Cancel Your Subscription

On the subscription details page, you should see an option to cancel your MLB subscription. Click on it and follow any additional prompts or confirmation steps that may appear.

FAQ:

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my MLB subscription mid-month?

A: No, MLB does not provide refunds for partial months. However, you will still have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I reactivate my MLB subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your MLB subscription at any time following the same steps you took to cancel it. Your account details and preferences will be saved.

Q: Will canceling my MLB subscription on Roku affect my subscription on other devices?

A: No, canceling your subscription on Roku will only affect your access to MLB on Roku. If you have an active subscription on other devices, it will remain unaffected.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your MLB subscription on Roku and adjust your streaming preferences accordingly. Remember to check your billing cycle to ensure you’re not charged for any additional months after canceling.