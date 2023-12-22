How do I cancel my Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku?

How to Easily Cancel Your Lifetime Movie Club Subscription on Roku

If you’re a Roku user and have been enjoying the Lifetime Movie Club subscription, but have decided it’s time to move on, canceling your subscription is a straightforward process. Whether you’ve binged all your favorite movies or simply want to explore other streaming options, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you cancel your Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku.

Step 1: Access Your Roku Account

To begin the cancellation process, you’ll need to access your Roku account. Open the Roku home screen on your TV and navigate to the “Settings” menu. From there, select “Account” and then “Manage your subscriptions.”

Step 2: Locate Lifetime Movie Club Subscription

Once you’re in the “Manage your subscriptions” section, you’ll find a list of all the subscriptions associated with your Roku account. Scroll through the list and locate the Lifetime Movie Club subscription.

Step 3: Cancel Subscription

Click on the Lifetime Movie Club subscription to access the details. You will see an option to cancel the subscription. Select it, and Roku will guide you through the cancellation process. Follow the prompts until you receive confirmation that your subscription has been successfully canceled.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will I still have access to Lifetime Movie Club after canceling my subscription?

A: No, once you cancel your Lifetime Movie Club subscription, you will no longer have access to the content offered the service.

Q: Will I receive a refund for the remaining days of my subscription?

A: No, canceling your subscription does not entitle you to a refund for any unused portion of your subscription.

Q: Can I reactivate my Lifetime Movie Club subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time following the same steps you took to cancel it. However, you may need to pay for a new subscription.

Q: Are there any cancellation fees?

A: No, there are no cancellation fees associated with canceling your Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku. Remember to double-check your account to ensure the cancellation has been processed successfully. Enjoy exploring new streaming options and discovering exciting content!