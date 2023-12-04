How do I cancel my Fubo 7 day free trial?

How to End Your Fubo 7-Day Free Trial: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’ve recently signed up for a Fubo 7-day free trial and have decided that it’s not the right fit for you, canceling your subscription is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the cancellation process hassle-free.

Step 1: Log into Your Fubo Account

To begin the cancellation process, log into your Fubo account using the credentials you used during the sign-up process. This will grant you access to the necessary settings and options.

Step 2: Navigate to the Account Settings

Once you’re logged in, locate the account settings section. This can usually be found clicking on your profile picture or username, which is typically located in the top right corner of the screen. Look for an option that says “Account” or “Settings.”

Step 3: Find the Subscription Details

Within the account settings, you should be able to find your subscription details. Look for a tab or link that says “Subscription” or “Billing.” This is where you’ll find the information related to your Fubo trial.

Step 4: Cancel Your Subscription

Once you’ve accessed your subscription details, you should see an option to cancel your subscription. Click on it, and you’ll be prompted to confirm your decision. Follow the instructions provided to finalize the cancellation process.

FAQ:

Q: What is a free trial?

A: A free trial is a promotional offer provided companies to allow potential customers to try out their product or service for a limited period without any cost. In the case of Fubo, they offer a 7-day free trial to give users a taste of their streaming platform.

Q: Will I be charged if I don’t cancel my Fubo trial?

A: Yes, if you don’t cancel your Fubo trial before the 7-day period ends, you will be automatically charged for the subscription plan you signed up for.

Q: Can I cancel my Fubo trial at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Fubo trial at any time during the 7-day period. However, it’s recommended to cancel a day or two before the trial ends to ensure you don’t forget and get charged.

Q: Will I lose access to Fubo immediately after canceling my trial?

A: No, you will still have access to Fubo until the end of the 7-day trial period, even after canceling. Once the trial ends, your access will be revoked unless you choose to subscribe to a paid plan.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Fubo 7-day free trial and avoid any unwanted charges. Remember to keep track of the trial period and cancel in a timely manner if the service doesn’t meet your expectations.