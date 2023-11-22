How do I cancel my free Apple TV on my iPhone?

In a world where streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for many iPhone users. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a diverse range of entertainment options. However, circumstances may arise where you find yourself needing to cancel your free Apple TV subscription on your iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the process.

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone. This is the platform where you initially subscribed to Apple TV.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture located in the top right corner of the screen. This will take you to your account settings.

Step 3: Scroll down and select “Subscriptions.” Here, you will find a list of all the subscriptions associated with your Apple ID.

Step 4: Locate the Apple TV subscription from the list and tap on it.

Step 5: On the subscription page, you will see an option to “Cancel Subscription.” Tap on it.

Step 6: A confirmation pop-up will appear, asking if you want to cancel your subscription. Confirm your decision selecting “Confirm” or “Cancel Subscription.”

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV?

A: Apple TV is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content for users to enjoy on their Apple devices.

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that if you cancel during a free trial period, you may lose access to the service immediately.

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my free Apple TV subscription?

A: No, you will not be charged if you cancel your free Apple TV subscription before the trial period ends. However, if you do not cancel before the trial period expires, you may be charged for the subsequent month.

Q: Can I still access Apple TV content after canceling my subscription?

A: No, once you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will no longer have access to the content provided the service. However, any content you have purchased or rented will still be available through the iTunes Store.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your free Apple TV subscription on your iPhone. Remember to keep track of your subscription renewal dates to avoid any unexpected charges.