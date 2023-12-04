How do I cancel my citizen app?

How to Deactivate Your Citizen App: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s fast-paced world, staying informed about local incidents and emergencies is crucial. The Citizen app has become a popular choice for many individuals seeking real-time updates on crime, accidents, and other incidents in their area. However, circumstances may arise where you find it necessary to cancel your Citizen app subscription. If you’re unsure about how to go about this process, fear not! We have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you deactivate your Citizen app account hassle-free.

Step 1: Open the Citizen App

Launch the Citizen app on your smartphone or tablet. Locate and tap on the app icon to open it. Ensure that you are logged in to your account.

Step 2: Access the Settings Menu

Once you have opened the app, look for the settings menu. It is usually represented a gear or cogwheel icon. Tap on this icon to proceed.

Step 3: Find the Account Settings

Within the settings menu, search for the “Account” or “Profile” section. This is where you can manage your account preferences and make changes.

Step 4: Locate the Deactivation Option

Scroll through the account settings until you find the option to deactivate or cancel your account. The wording may vary, but it should be clear that this is the option you need to select.

Step 5: Confirm Deactivation

After selecting the deactivation option, the app may prompt you to confirm your decision. Read any messages or instructions carefully before proceeding. Once you are certain, confirm the deactivation to finalize the process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What happens to my data after I cancel my Citizen app account?

A: According to Citizen’s privacy policy, your personal data will be retained for a limited period after account cancellation but will no longer be accessible or visible to other users.

Q: Can I reactivate my Citizen app account after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your account at any time logging back in with your previous credentials.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my Citizen app subscription?

A: Refunds for canceled subscriptions are subject to Citizen’s refund policy. It is advisable to review their terms and conditions or contact their customer support for more information.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Citizen app account whenever the need arises. Remember to stay informed about local incidents through alternative means if you decide to discontinue using the app. Stay safe and stay connected!