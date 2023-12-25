How do I cancel my BET subscription on Roku?

How to Easily Cancel Your BET Subscription on Roku

If you’re a Roku user and have decided to cancel your BET subscription, you may be wondering how to go about it. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to cancel your BET subscription on Roku, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Step 1: Access Your Roku Account

To begin the cancellation process, you need to access your Roku account. Simply turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen. From there, scroll through the available channels until you find the BET channel.

Step 2: Manage Subscriptions

Once you’ve located the BET channel, press the asterisk (*) button on your Roku remote. This will open a menu with various options. Select “Manage Subscriptions” from the list.

Step 3: Cancel Subscription

After selecting “Manage Subscriptions,” you will be presented with a list of all your active subscriptions. Find BET in the list and click on it. This will take you to the subscription details page. Look for the option to cancel your subscription and select it.

Step 4: Confirmation

After clicking on the cancel option, Roku will ask for confirmation. Review the details and confirm your decision to cancel the BET subscription. Once confirmed, your subscription will be canceled, and you will no longer be billed for it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my BET subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your BET subscription on Roku at any time. There are no restrictions or penalties for canceling.

Q: Will I still have access to BET content after canceling my subscription?

A: No, once you cancel your BET subscription, you will no longer have access to BET content through the Roku channel.

Q: Will I receive a refund for the unused portion of my subscription?

A: No, Roku does not provide refunds for canceled subscriptions. However, you will still have access to BET content until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I reactivate my BET subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your BET subscription at any time following the same steps mentioned earlier.

Now that you know how to cancel your BET subscription on Roku, you can easily manage your subscriptions and enjoy a seamless streaming experience. Remember, canceling your subscription does not delete the BET channel from your Roku device; it simply stops the billing process.