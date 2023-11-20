How do I cancel my Apple TV?

In today’s fast-paced world, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine. Apple TV, one of the leading platforms in this industry, offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, there may come a time when you decide to cancel your Apple TV subscription. If you find yourself in this situation, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your Apple TV subscription.

Step 1: Open the Apple TV app

Launch the Apple TV app on your device. This can be done on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

Step 2: Access your account settings

Navigate to the “Library” tab at the bottom of the screen. From there, tap on your profile picture or initials to access your account settings.

Step 3: Manage subscriptions

Scroll down and select the “Manage Subscriptions” option. This will take you to a list of all your active subscriptions.

Step 4: Cancel Apple TV+

Locate the Apple TV+ subscription and tap on it. You will then be presented with the option to cancel your subscription. Confirm your decision selecting “Cancel Subscription.”

FAQ:

Q: What happens after I cancel my Apple TV subscription?

A: Once you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will still have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, you will no longer be charged, and your access to Apple TV content will be revoked.

Q: Can I re-subscribe to Apple TV after canceling?

A: Absolutely! If you change your mind in the future, you can easily resubscribe to Apple TV following the same steps mentioned earlier.

Q: Will I lose my downloaded content?

A: No, canceling your Apple TV subscription does not delete any content you have downloaded. However, you will no longer be able to access new content or stream shows and movies from the service.

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you have the freedom to cancel your Apple TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments or cancellation fees associated with the service.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Apple TV subscription whenever you feel the need to do so. Remember, canceling your subscription does not delete any downloaded content, and you can always resubscribe in the future if you change your mind.