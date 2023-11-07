How do I cancel my Apple TV+ monthly subscription?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine. With a plethora of options available, it’s not uncommon for users to subscribe to multiple platforms simultaneously. However, there may come a time when you decide to cancel a subscription, and if you’re wondering how to cancel your Apple TV+ monthly subscription, we’ve got you covered.

To cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Tap on your profile icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Manage Subscriptions” from the drop-down menu.

4. You will be redirected to the Subscriptions page, where you can view all your active subscriptions.

5. Locate the Apple TV+ subscription and tap on it.

6. On the subscription details page, you will find the option to cancel your subscription.

7. Confirm your cancellation selecting “Cancel Subscription” and follow any additional prompts if necessary.

It’s important to note that canceling your Apple TV+ subscription does not immediately terminate your access to the service. You will still be able to enjoy the content until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, your subscription will no longer renew, and you will no longer be charged.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV+ subscription from any device?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription from any device with the Apple TV app installed, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Q: Will I lose access to Apple TV+ immediately after canceling?

A: No, you will retain access to Apple TV+ until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I reactivate my Apple TV+ subscription after canceling?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time following the same steps mentioned earlier.

Q: Will I receive a refund for canceling my subscription before the end of the billing cycle?

A: No, Apple does not provide refunds for unused portions of a subscription.

By following these steps, you can easily cancel your Apple TV+ monthly subscription and manage your streaming services according to your preferences.