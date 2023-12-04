How do I cancel my 7 day free trial with Fubo?

How to End Your Fubo 7-Day Free Trial: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you currently enjoying a 7-day free trial with Fubo, but have decided it’s not the right fit for you? Don’t worry, canceling your subscription is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to cancel your Fubo free trial and answer some frequently asked questions to ensure a smooth experience.

Step 1: Access Your Account Settings

To begin the cancellation process, log in to your Fubo account on their website or mobile app. Once logged in, navigate to your account settings. This can usually be found clicking on your profile picture or username.

Step 2: Locate the Subscription Tab

Within your account settings, look for the “Subscription” tab. Click on it to access your subscription details.

Step 3: Cancel Your Subscription

Under the subscription details, you should find an option to cancel your subscription. Click on it, and Fubo will guide you through the cancellation process. Follow the prompts and confirm your cancellation when prompted.

FAQs

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my free trial?

A: No, canceling your free trial within the 7-day period ensures you will not be charged.

Q: Can I cancel my free trial before the 7-day period ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the 7-day period. However, once canceled, you will immediately lose access to Fubo’s services.

Q: What happens if I forget to cancel my free trial?

A: If you forget to cancel your free trial within the 7-day period, Fubo will automatically charge you for the first month of the subscription.

Q: Can I restart my free trial after canceling?

A: Unfortunately, Fubo only allows one free trial per customer. Once you cancel your trial, you will not be eligible for another.

Q: Can I cancel my free trial through the Fubo customer support team?

A: While Fubo’s customer support team can assist you with any issues or concerns, canceling your free trial must be done through your account settings.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Fubo 7-day free trial and avoid any unwanted charges. Remember to cancel within the trial period to ensure a hassle-free experience.