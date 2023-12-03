How do I cancel my 30 day free trial on YouTube?

How to End Your 30-Day YouTube Free Trial: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube, the world’s leading video-sharing platform, offers a 30-day free trial for its premium subscription service, YouTube Premium. This trial period allows users to experience the benefits of an ad-free viewing experience, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Music. However, if you find that the premium service does not meet your needs or if you simply wish to cancel before the trial period ends, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process.

Step 1: Sign in to Your YouTube Account

To cancel your 30-day free trial, start signing in to your YouTube account. Ensure that you are using the same account that you used to initiate the trial.

Step 2: Go to Your Account Settings

Once signed in, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the YouTube homepage. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings” to access your account settings.

Step 3: Access Your YouTube Premium Membership

Within your account settings, locate and click on the “Memberships” tab. Here, you will find an overview of your YouTube Premium membership.

Step 4: Cancel Your Membership

Under the YouTube Premium membership section, you will see an option to “Cancel Membership.” Click on this option to proceed with canceling your 30-day free trial.

Step 5: Confirm Cancellation

After clicking on “Cancel Membership,” YouTube will ask you to confirm your decision. Read through the information provided and click on the “Yes, cancel” button to finalize the cancellation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my 30-day free trial?

A: No, you will not be charged if you cancel your trial before it ends. However, if you do not cancel and the trial period expires, you will be automatically enrolled in the paid YouTube Premium subscription.

Q: Can I restart my free trial after canceling?

A: No, YouTube’s terms and conditions state that the free trial is only available once per user or payment method. Once you cancel your trial, you will not be eligible for another free trial.

Q: Can I cancel my trial on the YouTube mobile app?

A: Yes, you can cancel your trial through the YouTube mobile app following a similar process. Access your account settings, locate the YouTube Premium membership section, and select “Cancel Membership.”

Q: Will I lose access to YouTube Premium features immediately after canceling?

A: No, you will retain access to YouTube Premium features until the end of your trial period. Once the trial expires, you will lose access to premium features unless you choose to subscribe to the paid service.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your 30-day free trial on YouTube and avoid any unwanted charges. Remember to cancel before the trial period ends to ensure a seamless transition back to the standard YouTube experience.