How do I cancel my 3 month free Apple TV+?

If you’ve recently signed up for Apple TV+ and are wondering how to cancel your 3-month free trial, we’ve got you covered. Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. While the trial period allows you to explore the platform’s content without any charges, you may decide that it’s not the right fit for you. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your subscription.

Step 1: Open the Apple TV+ app

Launch the Apple TV+ app on your device. This can be done on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Step 2: Access your account settings

Navigate to the “Account” tab within the app. This can usually be found in the bottom menu bar or in the settings section.

Step 3: Manage subscriptions

Look for the “Subscriptions” option and tap on it. This will take you to a list of all your active subscriptions.

Step 4: Cancel Apple TV+

Locate the Apple TV+ subscription and select it. You will then be presented with the option to cancel your subscription. Confirm your decision following the prompts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel during the free trial?

A: No, you will not be charged if you cancel your Apple TV+ subscription before the trial period ends.

Q: Can I still access Apple TV+ after canceling?

A: No, once you cancel your subscription, you will no longer have access to Apple TV+ content.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription from a different device?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV+ subscription from any device that has the Apple TV+ app installed.

Q: What happens if I don’t cancel my subscription after the free trial?

A: If you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the next billing cycle.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your 3-month free trial of Apple TV+. Remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid any unwanted charges.