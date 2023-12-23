How do I cancel MLB.TV on Amazon Prime?

How to Cancel Your MLB.TV Subscription on Amazon Prime

If you’re an avid baseball fan who has been enjoying the convenience of watching MLB games through the MLB.TV service on Amazon Prime, there may come a time when you need to cancel your subscription. Whether you’re looking to take a break from the game or simply want to explore other options, canceling your MLB.TV subscription is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through it.

Step 1: Log in to Your Amazon Prime Account

To begin the cancellation process, log in to your Amazon Prime account using your credentials. Make sure you have the email address and password associated with your account readily available.

Step 2: Go to Your Account Settings

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the “Account & Lists” section on the top right-hand corner of the Amazon homepage. From there, click on “Your Prime Membership” to access your account settings.

Step 3: Manage Your Prime Video Channels

Within your account settings, scroll down until you find the “Prime Video Channels” section. Click on the “Manage Your Prime Video Channels” link to proceed.

Step 4: Locate and Cancel MLB.TV

In the “Prime Video Channels” section, you’ll find a list of all the channels you have subscribed to through Amazon Prime. Look for the MLB.TV subscription and click on the “Cancel Channel” button next to it.

Step 5: Confirm Cancellation

After clicking on the “Cancel Channel” button, a confirmation prompt will appear. Review the details to ensure you are canceling the correct subscription, and then click on the “Cancel Channel” button again to finalize the cancellation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is MLB.TV?

A: MLB.TV is a streaming service that allows baseball fans to watch live and on-demand games from Major League Baseball teams.

Q: Can I cancel my MLB.TV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your MLB.TV subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that canceling mid-season may result in the loss of access to games for the remainder of the subscription period.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my MLB.TV subscription?

A: Refunds for canceled MLB.TV subscriptions are generally not provided. However, it’s always a good idea to reach out to Amazon Prime customer support for any specific refund inquiries.

Q: Can I reactivate my MLB.TV subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your MLB.TV subscription at any time following the same steps outlined above and resubscribing to the service.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your MLB.TV subscription on Amazon Prime whenever the need arises. Remember to double-check the cancellation confirmation to ensure a successful termination of your subscription.