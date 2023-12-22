How do I cancel Lifetime Movie Club on Roku?

How to Easily Cancel Lifetime Movie Club on Roku

If you’re a Roku user and have been enjoying the Lifetime Movie Club subscription service, but find yourself wanting to cancel it for any reason, you’ll be pleased to know that the process is straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to cancel your Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Step 1: Access Your Roku Account

To begin the cancellation process, you need to access your Roku account. This can be done navigating to the Roku homepage and signing in with your credentials.

Step 2: Manage Your Subscriptions

Once you’re logged in, locate the “Manage Your Subscriptions” section. This can usually be found under the “Account” or “Settings” tab. Click on it to proceed.

Step 3: Locate Lifetime Movie Club

In the list of subscriptions, find the Lifetime Movie Club subscription. It should be listed along with any other active subscriptions you have. Click on the “Cancel Subscription” option next to Lifetime Movie Club.

Step 4: Confirm Cancellation

After clicking on “Cancel Subscription,” you will be prompted to confirm your decision. Roku will typically ask for your confirmation to ensure that you indeed want to cancel the subscription. Confirm your cancellation following the on-screen instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku?

A: No, once you cancel your subscription, you will not be charged any further fees. However, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I reactivate my Lifetime Movie Club subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time following the same steps you took to cancel it. Your account details and preferences will be saved, making it easy to resume your membership.

Q: Is there a specific time frame within which I need to cancel my subscription?

A: Lifetime Movie Club subscriptions on Roku are typically billed on a monthly basis. You can cancel your subscription at any time, and you will not be charged for the following month.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Lifetime Movie Club subscription on Roku. Remember to cancel before your next billing cycle to avoid any unnecessary charges.