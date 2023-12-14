How do I cancel InVideo AI?

How to Cancel InVideo AI Subscription: A Step-by-Step Guide

InVideo AI is a popular video editing tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to simplify the process of creating professional-looking videos. However, if you find yourself no longer in need of its services or wish to explore other options, you may be wondering how to cancel your InVideo AI subscription. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Step 1: Log into your InVideo AI Account

Visit the InVideo AI website and log into your account using your registered email address and password. Ensure that you have the necessary credentials handy before proceeding.

Step 2: Access the Subscription Settings

Once logged in, navigate to your account settings. Look for the “Subscription” or “Billing” tab, which should provide you with options related to your subscription plan.

Step 3: Review Subscription Details

Within the subscription settings, you will find information about your current plan, including the duration and cost. Take a moment to review these details to ensure you are canceling the correct subscription.

Step 4: Initiate Cancellation

Look for the option to cancel your subscription and click on it. InVideo AI may ask for feedback or reasons for cancellation, but this step is usually optional.

Step 5: Confirm Cancellation

After initiating the cancellation process, InVideo AI will typically ask for confirmation. Double-check that you are canceling the correct subscription and proceed with the confirmation.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my InVideo AI subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that some plans may have specific cancellation terms, so it’s advisable to review your plan details.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my subscription?

A: InVideo AI’s refund policy may vary depending on the circumstances and the plan you have subscribed to. It is recommended to review their refund policy or contact their customer support for more information.

Q: Can I still access my videos after canceling my subscription?

A: Yes, you should still be able to access and download your videos even after canceling your subscription. However, it’s always a good idea to download any important videos before canceling, just to be safe.

Q: How can I contact InVideo AI’s customer support?

A: InVideo AI provides customer support through email and live chat. You can find their contact information on their website or within your account settings.

By following these steps, you should be able to cancel your InVideo AI subscription hassle-free. Remember to review any terms and conditions specific to your plan and reach out to their customer support if you encounter any difficulties along the way.