How do I cancel Fubo?

How to Cancel Fubo: A Step-by-Step Guide for Subscribers

Introduction

If you’re a Fubo subscriber and find yourself wanting to cancel your subscription, you may be wondering how to go about it. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your Fubo subscription, along with some frequently asked questions to help you through the process.

Step 1: Access Your Fubo Account

To begin the cancellation process, you’ll need to access your Fubo account. Open your preferred web browser and visit the Fubo website. Log in using your account credentials.

Step 2: Navigate to the Account Settings

Once you’re logged in, locate the account settings section. This can usually be found clicking on your profile picture or username, which is typically located in the top right corner of the screen. From the dropdown menu, select “Account.”

Step 3: Find the Subscription Tab

Within the account settings, look for the “Subscription” tab. Click on it to access your subscription details.

Step 4: Cancel Your Subscription

Under the subscription details, you should find an option to cancel your subscription. Click on it, and you will be prompted to confirm your cancellation. Follow the instructions provided to complete the cancellation process.

FAQs

Q: What happens after I cancel my Fubo subscription?

A: Once you cancel your Fubo subscription, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, your subscription will no longer renew, and you will no longer have access to Fubo’s content.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my subscription before the end of my billing cycle?

A: No, Fubo does not provide refunds for partial months. However, you will still have access to the service until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I reactivate my Fubo subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your Fubo subscription at any time logging back into your account and resubscribing. Keep in mind that you may need to choose a new subscription plan if your previous plan is no longer available.

Conclusion

Canceling your Fubo subscription is a straightforward process that can be done through your account settings. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you should be able to cancel your subscription hassle-free. Remember to review the FAQs for any additional information you may need.