How do I cancel Disney bundle but keep Disney plus?

How to Unbundle Disney: Canceling the Bundle while Keeping Disney Plus

In a world where streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, many users find themselves subscribing to multiple platforms to access their favorite shows and movies. One popular option is the Disney bundle, which combines Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. However, what if you only want to keep Disney Plus? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unbundle the Disney package while retaining access to Disney’s extensive content library.

Step 1: Assess your current subscription

Before making any changes, it’s essential to understand what you’re currently subscribed to. The Disney bundle includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+. Take note of the services you want to cancel and those you wish to retain.

Step 2: Visit the Disney+ website

Head over to the Disney Plus website and log in to your account. Navigate to the account settings, usually found in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Manage your subscription

Once in the account settings, locate the “Subscription” tab. Here, you will find an overview of your current subscription details, including the services you have access to.

Step 4: Cancel the unwanted services

Under the subscription details, you will find an option to “Cancel Subscription.” Click on this button and follow the prompts to cancel the services you no longer wish to keep. Be sure to select the correct services, such as Hulu and ESPN+, while ensuring Disney Plus remains active.

Step 5: Confirm the changes

After canceling the unwanted services, the website will provide a summary of the changes you’ve made. Review this information carefully to ensure you have successfully unbundled the Disney package while retaining Disney Plus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will I lose access to Disney Plus immediately after canceling the bundle?

A: No, canceling the bundle will only remove the additional services like Hulu and ESPN+. You will still have access to Disney Plus until the end of your current billing cycle.

Q: Can I re-subscribe to the bundle in the future?

A: Yes, you can always re-subscribe to the Disney bundle at any time if you decide you want access to Hulu and ESPN+ again.

Q: Will canceling the bundle affect my account settings or personalized recommendations on Disney Plus?

A: No, canceling the bundle will not impact your account settings or personalized recommendations on Disney Plus. Your preferences and viewing history will remain intact.

Q: Can I cancel the bundle through the Hulu or ESPN+ websites?

A: No, the bundle subscription can only be managed and canceled through the Disney Plus website.

By following these simple steps, you can easily unbundle the Disney package while keeping Disney Plus, allowing you to enjoy all the magical content Disney has to offer without any unwanted extras.