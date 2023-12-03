How do I cancel Apple TV without Itunes?

How to Cancel Apple TV Subscription without iTunes: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you looking to cancel your Apple TV subscription but don’t want to go through the hassle of using iTunes? Well, you’re in luck! Apple now offers an alternative method to cancel your subscription directly from your Apple TV device. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step-by-step, so you can easily cancel your Apple TV subscription hassle-free.

Step 1: Open the Settings App

On your Apple TV, navigate to the home screen and locate the “Settings” app. It is represented a gear icon. Click on it to open the settings menu.

Step 2: Select “Users and Accounts”

Within the settings menu, scroll down and select the “Users and Accounts” option. This will take you to a new screen where you can manage your subscriptions.

Step 3: Choose Your Account

Under the “Users and Accounts” section, you will find a list of accounts associated with your Apple TV. Select the account for which you want to cancel the Apple TV subscription.

Step 4: Access “Subscriptions”

Once you’ve selected your account, scroll down and choose the “Subscriptions” option. Here, you will find a list of all the subscriptions linked to your Apple ID.

Step 5: Cancel Apple TV Subscription

Locate the Apple TV subscription you wish to cancel and click on it. You will be presented with various options, including the ability to cancel the subscription. Select the cancellation option and follow the prompts to confirm your decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription without iTunes on any Apple device?

A: No, currently, the option to cancel Apple TV subscriptions without iTunes is only available on Apple TV devices.

Q: Will I still have access to Apple TV content after canceling my subscription?

A: No, once you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will lose access to the content provided the subscription.

Q: Can I reactivate my Apple TV subscription after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your Apple TV subscription at any time following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the subscription you wish to reinstate.

Q: Will I receive a refund for the remaining period of my canceled subscription?

A: No, canceling your Apple TV subscription does not entitle you to a refund for any unused portion of the subscription.

By following these simple steps, you can easily cancel your Apple TV subscription without the need for iTunes. Enjoy the freedom to manage your subscriptions directly from your Apple TV device!