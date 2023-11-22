How do I cancel Amazon Music 4.99 a month?

If you’re looking to cancel your Amazon Music subscription, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon Music is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists for a monthly fee of $4.99. However, circumstances change, and you may find yourself wanting to cancel your subscription. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

1. Visit the Amazon website: Open your preferred web browser and go to the Amazon website. Make sure you’re logged in to your Amazon account.

2. Go to your account settings: Once you’re logged in, hover over the “Accounts & Lists” tab located at the top right corner of the page. From the drop-down menu, select “Your Account.”

3. Manage your subscription: On the “Your Account” page, scroll down until you find the “Digital content and devices” section. Under this section, click on “Music settings.”

4. Access your Amazon Music settings: You will be redirected to the Amazon Music settings page. Look for the “Amazon Music Unlimited” section and click on the “Cancel subscription” button.

5. Confirm your cancellation: Amazon will ask you to confirm your cancellation. Read through the information provided and click on the “Cancel subscription” button again to finalize the process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Music subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Will I lose access to my music immediately after canceling?

A: No, you will continue to have access to your music until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, your subscription will be canceled, and you won’t be charged again.

Q: Can I reactivate my subscription after canceling?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time following the same steps mentioned above.

Q: Is there a free version of Amazon Music available?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a free version of its music streaming service with limited features and a smaller music library.