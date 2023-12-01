How do I bundle Hulu and Disney plus if I already have both?

How to Bundle Hulu and Disney Plus: A Guide for Existing Subscribers

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Two popular platforms, Hulu and Disney Plus, have captivated audiences with their extensive libraries of movies, TV shows, and original content. If you are already a subscriber to both services, you may be wondering how to bundle them together for added convenience and savings. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process.

Step 1: Assess Your Current Subscriptions

Before diving into the bundling process, take a moment to review your existing subscriptions. Ensure that you have active accounts for both Hulu and Disney Plus. If not, sign up for the services individually before proceeding.

Step 2: Visit the Disney Plus Website

To bundle Hulu and Disney Plus, head over to the official Disney Plus website. Look for the “Bundle & Save” option, usually located in the top navigation menu. Click on it to begin the process.

Step 3: Log In and Verify Eligibility

Once you’ve clicked on the “Bundle & Save” option, you will be prompted to log in to your Disney Plus account. After logging in, the website will verify your eligibility for the bundle. Eligibility typically requires that you have an active subscription for both Hulu and Disney Plus.

Step 4: Choose Your Bundle

After verifying your eligibility, you will be presented with different bundle options. These options may include Hulu with ads, Hulu without ads, or Hulu with Live TV. Select the bundle that best suits your preferences and budget.

Step 5: Confirm and Enjoy

Once you’ve chosen your desired bundle, review the details and pricing before confirming your selection. After confirming, your Hulu and Disney Plus accounts will be linked, and you can start enjoying the benefits of the bundle immediately.

FAQ:

Q: What is a streaming bundle?

A: A streaming bundle refers to the combination of multiple streaming services offered together at a discounted price. In the case of Hulu and Disney Plus, bundling allows subscribers to access both platforms using a single account.

Q: Can I bundle Hulu and Disney Plus if I already have separate subscriptions?

A: Yes, existing subscribers can bundle Hulu and Disney Plus. However, it is important to ensure that both subscriptions are active before attempting to bundle them.

Q: Can I customize my bundle?

A: Yes, you can choose from different bundle options based on your preferences. These options may include Hulu with ads, Hulu without ads, or Hulu with Live TV.

Q: Will bundling save me money?

A: Yes, bundling Hulu and Disney Plus often results in cost savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

By following these simple steps, you can easily bundle Hulu and Disney Plus if you already have both subscriptions. Enjoy the convenience and savings that come with accessing a wide range of content from two popular streaming platforms.