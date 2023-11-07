How do I bundle Amazon Prime and Paramount plus?

In an exciting move for streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime and Paramount plus have joined forces to offer a bundled subscription package. This collaboration aims to provide users with a seamless streaming experience, combining the vast library of Amazon Prime Video with Paramount plus’ extensive collection of movies and TV shows. But how exactly can you bundle these two services? Let’s dive into the details.

To begin, it’s important to note that this bundle is currently available only to customers in the United States. If you reside outside the US, you may have to wait for this offering to expand to your region.

To bundle Amazon Prime and Paramount plus, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t, sign up for Amazon Prime visiting their website and selecting the appropriate subscription plan.

2. Once you have an active Amazon Prime membership, visit the Paramount plus website and sign up for their service. Choose the subscription plan that suits your preferences.

3. During the Paramount plus sign-up process, you will be prompted to link your Amazon Prime account. Follow the instructions provided to complete the linking process.

4. After successfully linking your accounts, you will be able to access both Amazon Prime Video and Paramount plus using a single login. This means you can enjoy the benefits of both services without the hassle of managing multiple accounts.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Q: What is Paramount plus?

A: Paramount plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from the Paramount Pictures library, as well as content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks.

Q: Can I bundle Amazon Prime and Paramount plus if I already have separate subscriptions?

A: Yes, you can still bundle these services even if you already have separate subscriptions. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to link your accounts.

Q: How much does the bundled subscription cost?

A: The cost of the bundled subscription may vary depending on the current pricing of Amazon Prime and Paramount plus. It is recommended to visit their respective websites for the most up-to-date pricing information.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Amazon Prime and Paramount plus offers a convenient way for users to access a vast array of content. By bundling these two services, subscribers can enjoy the best of both worlds and enhance their streaming experience. So, why wait? Bundle Amazon Prime and Paramount plus today and unlock a world of entertainment at your fingertips.