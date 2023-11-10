How do I avoid paying for Ryanair seats?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its budget-friendly fares. However, one aspect that can catch passengers off guard is the additional cost of selecting seats. While it may seem like an unavoidable expense, there are a few strategies you can employ to avoid paying for Ryanair seats.

1. Check-in early: Ryanair’s seating allocation is primarily based on a first-come, first-served basis. By checking in as soon as the online check-in window opens (usually 48 hours before departure), you increase your chances of securing a decent seat without any extra charge.

2. Opt for priority boarding: Although priority boarding comes with an additional fee, it allows you to board the plane earlier than other passengers. This means you have a better chance of finding an available seat of your choice without having to pay for it separately.

3. Travel light: Ryanair’s strict baggage policy encourages passengers to travel with only a small carry-on bag. By adhering to these guidelines, you can take advantage of the airline’s policy to allocate seats to those with smaller bags. This increases your chances of being assigned a desirable seat without any additional cost.

4. Be flexible: If you are not too concerned about where you sit, you can simply let the system allocate a seat for you during the check-in process. While this may result in being assigned a less desirable seat, it saves you from paying extra.

FAQ:

Q: What is Ryanair’s seating policy?

A: Ryanair operates a free seating policy, meaning that unless you pay for a seat reservation, you will be assigned a seat at random during the check-in process.

Q: How much does it cost to reserve a seat on Ryanair?

A: The cost of reserving a seat on Ryanair varies depending on the route, flight duration, and demand. Prices can range from a few euros to significantly higher amounts for premium seats.

Q: Can I change my seat after check-in?

A: Yes, Ryanair allows passengers to change their seats after check-in. However, this may incur an additional fee.

Q: Are there any exceptions to Ryanair’s seating policy?

A: Passengers who require special assistance or have purchased a Plus/Flexi Plus ticket are exempt from Ryanair’s free seating policy and can choose their seats without any extra charge.

By following these tips and understanding Ryanair’s seating policy, you can increase your chances of avoiding the additional cost of seat reservations. Remember to plan ahead, be flexible, and make the most of the options available to you. Safe travels!