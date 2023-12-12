How do I allow Kaltura in Safari?

Title: Safari Users Can Now Seamlessly Enjoy Kaltura: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction:

For Safari users who have been longing to access Kaltura, the popular video platform, there’s good news! With a few simple steps, you can now allow Kaltura to run smoothly on your Safari browser. This article will guide you through the process, ensuring you can enjoy all the features and benefits that Kaltura has to offer.

Step 1: Understanding Kaltura

Kaltura is a robust video platform that enables users to upload, manage, and share videos seamlessly. It is widely used educational institutions, businesses, and media organizations to deliver high-quality video content to their audiences.

Step 2: Checking Safari Version

Before proceeding, ensure that you have the latest version of Safari installed on your device. To check, open Safari, click on the “Safari” menu in the top-left corner, and select “About Safari.” If an update is available, follow the prompts to install it.

Step 3: Enabling Kaltura in Safari

1. Launch Safari and click on the “Safari” menu.

2. Select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu.

3. In the Preferences window, click on the “Websites” tab.

4. On the left-hand side, locate and click on “Plug-ins.”

5. Look for “Kaltura” in the list of websites and ensure it is set to “On” or “Ask.”

6. If Kaltura is not listed, visit the Kaltura website and try accessing a video. Safari will prompt you to allow Kaltura, and you can select “Allow” to enable it.

FAQ:

Q1: What is a video platform?

A video platform is a software solution that allows users to upload, manage, and share videos online. It provides tools for video playback, organization, and distribution.

Q2: Why should I use Kaltura?

Kaltura offers a wide range of features, including video hosting, live streaming, video analytics, and interactive video capabilities. It is a versatile platform suitable for various industries and purposes, such as education, marketing, and internal communications.

Q3: Can I use Kaltura on other browsers?

Yes, Kaltura is compatible with multiple browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. The steps outlined in this article are specific to enabling Kaltura on Safari.

Conclusion:

By following these simple steps, Safari users can now seamlessly enjoy the benefits of Kaltura. Whether you’re an educator looking to enhance your online courses or a business professional seeking to engage your audience through video content, Kaltura provides a user-friendly and feature-rich platform. Embrace the power of video with Kaltura and unlock a world of possibilities.