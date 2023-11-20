How do I add Peacock to Amazon Prime?

In a move that has delighted streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime has recently announced its partnership with Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal. This collaboration allows Amazon Prime members to access Peacock’s vast library of content, including hit TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals. If you’re wondering how to add Peacock to your Amazon Prime account, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Open the Amazon Prime app or website

To begin, open the Amazon Prime app on your device or visit the Amazon Prime website using your preferred browser.

Step 2: Search for Peacock

Once you’re on the Amazon Prime platform, search for “Peacock” in the search bar. This will bring up the Peacock app in the search results.

Step 3: Install the Peacock app

Click on the Peacock app and select the option to install it. The app will then be added to your Amazon Prime account.

Step 4: Launch the Peacock app

After the installation is complete, locate the Peacock app in your list of installed apps and launch it.

Step 5: Sign in or create a Peacock account

To access Peacock’s content, you’ll need to sign in or create a Peacock account. If you already have a Peacock account, simply sign in using your existing credentials. If not, follow the prompts to create a new account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is there an additional cost to add Peacock to Amazon Prime?

A: No, there is no additional cost to add Peacock to your Amazon Prime account. However, some content on Peacock may require a premium subscription.

Q: Can I access Peacock on all devices?

A: Yes, you can access Peacock on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Q: Can I download Peacock content for offline viewing?

A: Yes, Peacock allows you to download select content for offline viewing. However, this feature is only available on mobile devices and tablets.

Q: Can I cancel my Peacock subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Peacock subscription at any time. Simply go to your Amazon Prime account settings and manage your subscriptions.

With the addition of Peacock to Amazon Prime, subscribers can now enjoy even more entertainment options at their fingertips. So, follow these simple steps and start exploring the vast world of Peacock’s content today!